Migrants say illnesses spread quickly at crowded Chicago shelter where several fell sick

The night before a child died at a crowded migrant shelter in Pilsen, another set of parents there was up worrying whether their daughter would make it through the night.The 2-year-old girl had a fever and they considered calling an ambulance, but were dissuaded by staff who said they would have to pay for it, the parents said.Instead, “we spent the whole night up with her, watching her and keeping her cool with wet towels,” her father said.The family is one of many staying at the shelter inside a converted warehouse near Cermak Road and Halsted Street, where 5-year-old Jean Carlos Martinez Rivero died Sunday after becoming ill.

Migrants there say some illnesses are spreading due to overcrowded, unsanitary conditions and a lack of health services on-site. Public health officials have issued warnings about an alarming rise in chickenpox, which includes 400 cases diagnosed since January, mostly among migrants.Several other individuals from the shelter, at 2241 S. Halsted, were transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, and several have already been discharged with respiratory virus symptoms.The cases do not appear related other than having originated in the same shelter, and symptoms are consistent with ongoing seasonal respiratory trends, the city said.

