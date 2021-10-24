NEW YORK POST:

Thousands of migrants mostly from Central America broke out of the Mexican southern border city of Tapachula and continued their march toward the US, more than 1,000 miles away.

Over 2,000 migrants pushed past a line of state authorities who were positioned to block their progress. Some minor scuffles left a small child injured.

The migrants — some of who were carrying American flags and signs with President Joe Biden’s name — walked to a nearby town to camp on a baseball field for the night, according to Fox News.

A man from Honduras said he had been in Tapachula for two months, waiting for an answer on his visa request.

“They told me I had to wait because the appointments were full,” said José Antonio, a construction worker who declined to give his last name. “There is no work there so out of necessity I joined this group.”

