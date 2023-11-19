Migrants move into Boston’s AIRPORT as ‘sanctuary city’ runs out of beds for them and Dem. governor warns border crossers that her state is ‘full’

A group of migrants have been forced to move into Boston’s Logan Airport as the ‘sanctuary city’ has run out of beds for them to sleep in.

The party of up to 20 people, which includes babies, was seen sleeping underneath blankets on benches on Friday.

They arrived in Boston as the Massachusetts shelter cap reached its maximum and there is deadlock over how best to spend $250million for emergency shelters.

Those migrants have been put on a waiting list after the state’s system for emergency accommodation hit a cap of 7,500 families last week.

Massachusetts has a right-to shelter law which requires it to provide housing for the homeless but Governor Maura Healey warned the state is out of room.

