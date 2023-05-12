One of the often unmentioned casualties of the border crisis is the environment. The massive groups of migrants crossing the border leave piles of clothing and trash as they go.

NEW: Stunning footage from our drone team shows an enormous amount of clothing & trash dumped by migrants at the edge of the river after they cross illegally into Brownsville in this spot. Mixed in, you will find IDs/paperwork from around the world, & Mexican humanitarian visas. pic.twitter.com/UnEwPK62Ni — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 11, 2023

Where are all the ‘green’ Democrats who claim to care about the environment?

The mess is even showing up in people’s yards.

From KFOX News:

Migrants show up at Lower Valley homes, leave behind clothes Some residents who live in El Paso’s Lower Valley near the border highway are concerned after they said migrants started showing up at their homes after crossing into El Paso. People told KFOX14 that piles and piles of clothing and other toiletries were being left behind in an alleyway near people’s backyards. “They’ll leave their wet clothes and then they’ll change into dry clothes, and they usually head west,” said Charlie De La Rosa, whose backyard is just a few hundred feet away from the border wall. De La Rosa has been dealing with the migrants firsthand for several years, but it’s not until recently that the number of migrants showing up near his backyard has gone up. De La Rosa showed KFOX14 the narrow alleyway migrants would go to change. “Some of the most interesting things that I found was an ID from Venezuela, toiletries backpacks full of toothbrushes towels,” said De La Rosa. He says there have even been times when migrants jumped into his backyard. “I haven’t had any problems with thievery or vandalism, but you know it could happen, always be prepared,” he added. After the migrants leave, it’s up to De La Rosa and his neighbors to pick up the pieces. “I would say there was more trash than clothes, but by the time we were done, we had 17 bags full of trash and clothes,” he said.

