BREITBART

Mexico’s government unveiled a plan to provide employment, health care, and education to thousands of Central American migrants who are part of the caravan that is traveling from Honduras towards the U.S border.

UPDATE October 27, 9:20 CDT: Members of the migrant caravan from Honduras rejected Mexico’s offer of asylum, jobs, and benefits on Saturday, CBS and the Associated Press reported.

Thank you but no was the response from a group of migrants in Arriaga, Mexico. “No, we’re heading north.” Another migrant, 58-year-old Oscar Sosa, told the reporters, “Our goal is not to remain in Mexico. Our goal is to make it to the (U.S). We want passage, that’s all.”

READ MORE AT BREITBART