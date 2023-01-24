Four border crossers, bused from Texas to New York City, were arrested this month after allegedly stealing nearly $12,500 worth of merchandise from a Macy’s department store.

On Monday, the Nassau County Police Department in Long Island, New York announced the arrests of 19-year-old Wrallan Cabezas Meza, 30-year-old Jose Garcia Escobar, 21-year-old Miguel Angel Rojas, and 27-year-old Rafael Rojas for allegedly shoplifting at Macy’s.

All of the men are newly arrived border crossers who were bused from Texas to New York City as part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) plan to send migrant buses to sanctuary jurisdictions.

In total, nearly $12,500 worth of merchandise was recovered from the four border crossers. Escobar and Rafael Rojas were subsequently released from jail without bail. It is unclear if Meza and Angel Rojas remain in jail on bail.

According to the New York Post, Meza crossed the United States-Mexico border on July 4, 2022 while the others arrived at the border months later in September. All were put on buses by the state of Texas and relocated to New York City.

