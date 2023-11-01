Migrants are behind boom in Queens red-light district, Adams says

Mayor Eric Adams has blamed the rise in prostitution in Corona, Queens on an influx of female Venezuelan migrants who are struggling to find other work.

The Democrat said Tuesday that “illegal” activity is taking place in the area and said it is just “one example” of how the nation’s migrant crisis is affecting the city.

It is unclear whether these Venezuelan migrants are being sex trafficked to perform these acts or if they are soliciting sex on their own free will.

But, speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Adams said: “This is what happens when you create an atmosphere that people can’t provide for themselves — you can’t work, you can’t provide for your job and have to turn to illegal activities to do so.”

“When I talk about the spiraling impact of how this is going to affect our city, this is what I’m talking about,” he said. “We are going to create generational problems based on the failure of the national government, and this is one example of that.”

READ MORE