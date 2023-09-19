Migrant surge forces Biden administration to SUSPEND entries as shelters reach capacity with border crossers in the THOUSANDS

The El Paso port of entry with Mexico is shut down while personnel at that crossing point are diverted to assist with processing the massive surge of illegal migrants who arrived between entry ports in Texas.

In a Friday statement, Custom and Border Protection (CBP) announced ‘temporary suspension’ at the busy Bridge of the Americas (BOTA) port shared between El Paso and Ciudad Juárez.

There was no specification in the statement on when the port will return to normal operation, just a note that SBP would do so ‘as quickly as feasible.’

‘The temporary suspension at BOTA will allow CBP’s Office of Field Operations officers to assist the U.S. Border Patrol in processing noncitizens who have arrived between the ports of entry including vulnerable populations like families and unaccompanied children,’ CBP said in the Friday statement.

The statement continued: ‘CBP regularly plans for and executes contingency measures, such as this, to support the overarching agency mission and ensure the safety and wellbeing of those in the agency’s custody.’

