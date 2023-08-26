Migrant smugglers boast on social media how EASY it is to cross the border in confronting clip showing long line of men entering the U.S – as judge tears apart one of Biden’s key immigration policies

Migrant smugglers were seen boasting how easy it is to illegally cross the border into America in a confronting clip showing a long line of men entering the U.S. smiling and waving at the camera. The alarming footage, filmed on May 27 near Lukeville, Arizona, reveals a long line of migrant men casually climbing through a gap in the US-Mexico border wall and meeting no resistance or questioning. A caption in Spanish accompanying the video reads: ‘Achieving their goals, the gents’ followed by two prayer emojis.

Text overlaid on the video also describes the crossing as a ‘desert adventure.’ The remote outpost where the video was taken is around two and a half hours from Tucson, which has become the busiest point of illegal entry into the country, with 1,300 people a day crossing into the US in this area, according to federal statistics. It comes as a federal judge is set to rule on whether poverty would classify admission to the US on humanitarian grounds in a lawsuit filed by Texas and 20 other Republican leaning states against the Biden administration.

READ MORE