Migrant Pressure Forces Germany to Rename Anne Frank Daycare Center

German media report that the Anne Frank Daycare Center in a small German town will be renamed because migrant parents objected.

The Jerusalem Post wrote:

The “Anne Frank” daycare center in Tangerhütte, which has been operating for generations, is set to undergo a name change. The decision to rename the daycare center, named after the most famous Jewish girl, has sparked controversy.

The idea of changing of name of Frank, who tragically died in a concentration camp at the age of 15, has come from migrant parents, according to the daycare center’s director. “It is reported that parents with migrant backgrounds feel uncertain about the name and find it challenging to explain to their children,” the report said.