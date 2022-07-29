Migrant farmworkers in the U.S. are having to travel to Mexico to purchase baby formula due to a lingering, widespread shortage.

In recent weeks, migrant farmworkers along the U.S.-Mexico Border have crossed into Mexico to find baby formula, worker groups claim in protest to the situation. The issue has been a sore spot for President Joe Biden since the Food and Drug Administration shut down one of the largest formula production facilities earlier this year. At the time of the closing, officials did not have a plan to avoid a shortage. White House officials and Biden have since publicly admitted that they were not aware of the shortage until several months later, Breitbart News reported.

The closing of the Abbott facility in Michigan affected several types of baby formula, including the popular brand Similac. The issue has also led to stockpiling and skyrocketing prices. However, Mexico has been able to keep its shelves fully stocked with the same brands in short supply to the north.

The Biden Administration has been forced to fly in formula from other countries as part of Operation Fly Formula Mission, yet the shortage continues.

Many migrant families are having trouble finding infant formula to feed their babies, forcing them to purchase the product across the border in Mexico. According to the National Center for Farmworker Health, roughly 1 million farm laborers in the United States are women, 75 percent of whom were born in Mexico or Central America.

