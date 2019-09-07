NEW YORK POST:

Mexico says there has been a 56 percent drop in undocumented migration to the U.S. border.

The fall off comes amid warnings from President Trump that he would slap import tariff’s on the country if they did not do more to curb the flow of migrants from elsewhere in Central America, according to the Daily Mail.

“I do not think there will be a threat of tariffs because there is a 56 percent reduction,” the country’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said, according to the tabloid.

A U.S. proposal for Mexico to take immigrants and asylum seekers was also out of the question, Ebrard added.

“We will not agree to be a safe third country,” he said. “It goes against our interests.”