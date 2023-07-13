Employees of an outdoor swimming pool complex in Berlin have penned a letter to Der Tagesspiegel newspaper complaining about perpetrators they describe as “mainly Arab migrants and Chechens” who are engaging in sexual harassment of women and mass brawls on the premises, while also leaving the complexes in disgusting conditions.

The letter comes after yet another fight broke out between migrant youths at the Berlin Columbiabad in the borough of Neukölln on Sunday which resulted in the popular public pool being cleared of visitors and shutting early. The complex announced on Wednesday that the pool will be closed for the rest of the week, citing staff shortages after a number of employees called in sick with stress.

“The number of incidents and the behavior of some bathers are an extreme burden for our very committed employees in the pools,” the municipal agency which runs the complex, among many others across the German capital, said in a statement. “This is not sustainable in the long run.”

Under-pressure employees have now spoken out on the issue, telling Der Tagesspiegel that they have had enough of what is becoming a growing problem. “We asked for help, there is a lot of talk, but nothing happens. We can’t do it anymore,” one employee told the newspaper.

Employees recounted conversations with some of the youths attending the complex during which they were told they deserved “to be spat on and beaten,” while another threatened that “New Year’s Eve-like conditions will prevail here,” a time of the year which has now become notorious in Germany with migrant riots and sexual harassment of women.

Concerned staff members claim the majority of the civil disorder and threats come from foreign nationals, and primarily Arabs and Chechens.

READ MORE