NEW YORK POST:

A caravan of more than 3,000 migrants from Central America is advancing through Mexico, after leaders rejected the country’s offers of visas to stem the march to the US border.

As migrants moved through Mexico’s southern state of Chiapas, the government offered them humanitarian visas if they agreed to dissolve the caravan Friday.

Leaders told Reuters that when they took the offer to a vote, members of the caravan, which include families with young children from El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala and the Caribbean, rejected it.

“We think it’s a trap,” Salvadoran migrant Rosa Arellano told Reuters. “We think it’s an opportunity for Mexican authorities to capture us.”

