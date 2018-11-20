NBC NEWS:

At least seven LGBTQ couples who traveled through Mexico with the migrant caravan commemorated their love during a symbolic mass-wedding celebration in the border town of Tijuana.

Guatemalan Pedro Nehemias Pastor and Honduran Erick Alexander Durán were one of the couples who partook in the ceremony.

“This is really a dream come true, because you don’t see this in our home countries and this is something that we’ve always wanted to do, and today we had the opportunity to do so. I’m very happy,” Nehemias Pastor said in Spanish.

Several Mexican states such as Baja California, where Tijuana is located, recognize same sex marriages after the Mexico’s Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that state bans on marriage equality were unconstitutional.

“This is an act of justice,” said Hugo Córdoba, one of the three officiants from a Unitarian Universalist church delegation who married the couples on Saturday. “The dream of marrying is an illusion for most of them. We are helping them make this a reality.”

LGBTQ migrants have been fleeing their homes in Central America for years, mostly due to the disproportionate violence they face living in the Northern Triangle of Central America.