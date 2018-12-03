THE DAILY WIRE:

The news comes as migrants are facing increasing backlash and negative attitudes from local Mexican residents, as the overwhelming majority of Mexican residents — 73% — hold negative views towards the migrants, according to a poll from the Mexican newspaper El Universal.

Fox News journalist Kyle Rothenberg captured video from areas where migrants have stayed in Tijuana which show mountains of garbage and filth.

Tons of trash and clothes left behind by #caravan #migrants at the #TijuanaBorder shelter this morning. #Mexico police moved most of them about 15 miles away from the border yesterday to a different camp @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/bU6tEyEeo0 — Kyle Rothenberg (@kylerothenberg) December 1, 2018

Rothenberg captured another video showing the migrants “building a mountain of wet clothes and garbage at the #TijuanaBorder shelter.”

Rothenberg also captured pictures of bottles of urine that were left behind: