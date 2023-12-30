Migrant caravan 6,000-people strong splinters as it works its way through Mexico: those beginning to arrive at the US border are bussed north to Democrat-run cities

A migrant caravan 6,000-people strong was working its way up north through Mexico on Friday as an initial wave of 1,300 people began arriving at the Texan city of El Paso – with many of them being immediately bussed north to Democrat-run cities.Dramatic footage shared on social media showed migrants walking through the Mexican state of Chihuahua, bound for the border. Others were seen clinging to the top of ‘La Bestia’ – the freight train known as The Beast, which runs from Mexico City up to Ciudad Juarez, the border town with El Paso.The migrants have been heading towards the international boundary for the last few days.After they trickle into Ciudad Juarez almost all will try and cross into the U.S.

READ MORE