Migrant Apprehensions at One U.S.-Canada Border Sector Exceed Prior 9 Years Combined

Swanton Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended more migrants during the first ten months of FY23 than in the prior nine years combined, an official tweeted. The unofficial report indicated the arrest of more than 5,400 migrants who illegally crossed the Canadian border into the U.S. since October 1, 2022.

Swanton Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia tweeted photos of migrants attempting to sneak into the U.S. from Canada. Since the beginning of Fiscal Year 23 on October 1, 2022, Swanton Sector agents placed more than 5,400 migrants who illegally crossed the Canadian border between ports of entry into custody.

Garcia stated this is more migrant apprehensions than the previous nine years combined. Official U.S. Customs and Border Protection numbers are expected to be released next week.

The CBP Nationwide Encounters Report shows Swanton Sector agents apprehended 4,457 migrants through the end of June. Since that time, agents have apprehended nearly 1,000 additional migrants, according to Garcia’s tweet. Swanton Sector agents only apprehended 2,455 migrants during the prior nine years.

READ MORE