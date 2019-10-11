NATIONAL REVIEW:

An undocumented Salvadoran immigrant accused of raping a woman immediately after he was released from custody by the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, which failed to honor an Immigration and Customs Enforcement order to detain him, was arrested by ICE agents on Wednesday, the agency has announced.

Antonio Ulises Perez, 38, was released from the Oklahoma County Jail on Wednesday and went “almost immediately” to the house of the woman he is accused of raping. ICE arrested Ulises Perez later on Wednesday, the agency said in a statement.

ICE filed a detainer request with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, before Ulises Perez was released, asking that he be transferred to immigration authorities, but the Sheriff’s Office refused to honor it “in direct contravention of federal immigration law,” ICE said in a statement.