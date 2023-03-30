Multiple current and former midshipmen at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York, told Fox News Digital that “woke” ideology has been seeping into the school in recent years and has accelerated under the leadership of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The highly selective USMMA, which is the only military academy authorized to carry a battle standard because of its 142 casualties during World War II, is under the Department of Transportation and educates leaders “who are inspired to serve the national security, marine transportation, and economic needs of the United States,” according to its website.

The academy made headlines in January for a controversy over “Christ on the Water,” a historic painting that depicts Jesus Christ walking on the water toward merchant mariners lost at sea. The image painted by Hunter Wood, a merchant mariner whose art drew on his own experiences, has adorned the Elliot M. See conference room located in the school’s administrative Wiley Hall for 76 years.

“Aboard the fragile lifeboats, the men [in World War II] placed their faith in a Power greater than theirs, interpreted here by Hunter Wood in perhaps his most ambitious work,” reads a description of the painting by the USMMA from the 1970s.

READ MORE