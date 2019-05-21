NEW YORK POST:

Worst class ever?

A group of middle school students in Ohio allegedly served urine-and-semen-filled crepes to their teachers during a “gourmet” cooking competition — and are now being investigated by the local authorities, a report says.

The stomach-churning meal went down Thursday at Hyatts Middle School in Powell, according to WBNS.

The teachers involved were reportedly judges for the cooking contest, which happened during a “Global Gourmet” class and was captured on video. Several students allegedly put urine and/or semen onto the crepes and fed them to faculty members, the local sheriff’s office reports.

Investigators were probing the incident on Monday and weighing felony assault charges.

A lawyer for one of the students asked the public to use “caution before reaching any conclusions.”

“[The incident] easily could have been a prank that may have been mocked up for the purposes of creating a video,” said attorney Brad Koffel. “We don’t know if urine or semen was ever placed in anyone’s food. I don’t know how the school would know that.”