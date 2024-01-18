Middle East tinderbox threatens to explode as Pakistan air force launches airstrikes on Iran at ‘militant targets’ it says are behind missiles that killed two children

Local Iranian Sources are reporting Significant Damage to multiple Residential Buildings and possible Civilian Casualties near the City of Saravan, following Cross-Border Missile and Drone Strikes by the Pakistani Armed Forces against what was claimed to be Baloch Militant Camps. pic.twitter.com/Wv93SVtU4r — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 18, 2024

Pakistan’s air force has launched retaliatory airstrikes on two alleged militant positions in Iran, days after an Iranian airstrike killed two children in the country.The air attacks in Sistan and Baluchestan province Thursday killed at least seven – and threaten to further enflame tensions between the two nations.The strikes also imperil already dodgy diplomatic relations between the neighbors, as Iran and nuclear-armed Pakistan have long regarded each other with suspicion.They also raise the threat of a full-blown war breaking out in a Middle East – already plagued by Israel’s now months-long conflict with Hamas. Iraq, meanwhile, has recalled its ambassador from Iran for consultations, after Iran admitted to carrying out the missile and drone operation in the Baluchistan province in Western Pakistan Tuesday.

