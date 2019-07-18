BREITBART:

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who often pitches himself as ‘Middle Class Joe’ on the campaign trail, has spent more than $256,000 on private plane travel since announcing his presidential campaign.

According to filings made public by the Federal Election Commission, Biden’s campaign made four payments totaling $256,798 to Advanced Aviation, a private jet charter based out of Arlington, Virginia.

Although little information is available regarding where the former vice president flew via the company, the trips likely took place during the month of May, as that is when Biden’s campaign made the payments. The first payment, coming only a week after Biden entered the presidential race, was a May 2-3 trip costing more than $123,000. Two other payments were made on May 10 and May 31 for a combined total of more than $133,000.