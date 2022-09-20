Three people are dead following a mid-air collision between a single-engine Cessna 172 and an experimental Sonex Xenos around 8:50 a.m. on Sept. 17. The crash occurred near Vance Brand Airport (LMO) in Longmont, Colorado.

According to the FAA, the Cessna had a pilot and a passenger on board. The Sonex Xenos had just the pilot on board. A Sonex Xenos is a low-wing, two-seat homebuilt aircraft.

The Cessna was registered to Spartan Education LLC out of Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Sonex Xenos was registered to Henry A. Butler, Jr. of Arvada, Colorado.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office identified the three victims as Daniel Wilmouth, 22-year-old male, Samuel Fisher, 23-year-old male, and Henry Butler, 69-year-old male.

Examinations will be completed and the cause and manner of death are pending further investigation“We heard a loud ‘pop’, then my neighbor texted me,” Cary Hayes told CBS Colorado. “He saw the planes hit mid-air right over our house.”

The NTSB and the FAA are investigating the collision. At this time, there is no word on the cause of the crash.

