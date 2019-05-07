BREITBART:

Tech giant Microsoft is taking a step into the world of election security, offering a new open-source software called “ElectionGuard,” which it claims is an “end-to-end” voting verification system to “modernize” elections.

AP News reports that Microsoft is entering the world of election security with the introduction of new open-source software called “ElectionGuard.” The name of the new software seems quite close to Microsoft’s partner NewsGuard, the browser extension bundled with the Microsoft Edge mobile browser that purports to be the arbiter of reliability in media. In practice, NewsGuard has repeatedly verified hoax Russian election tampering stories as true while blacklisting multiple conservative news websites as “fake news.”

Now, Microsoft is offering to step in to make voting more secure and transparent, according to the company. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in an announcement on Monday at a Seattle developer’s conference that the software would help to “modernize all of the election infrastructure everywhere in the world.”