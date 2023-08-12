Microplastics found in human hearts for first time, alarming new study finds

This might make your heart skip a beat.Microplastics commonly found in food packaging and paints have been discovered in the human heart for the first time.The alarming find was made by a team of scientists from Beijing Anzhen Hospital in China, who analyzed the heart tissue of 15 patients who underwent cardiovascular surgery, according to the study published by the American Chemical Society.

Microplastics, which are less than 5 millimeters wide — or about the size of a pencil eraser, can enter the human body through the mouth, nose and other body cavities. Doctors Kun Hua, Xiubin Yang and their team wanted to investigate whether these particles can enter people’s cardiovascular systems through indirect and direct exposures, according to a statement about the study.Researchers collected and analyzed the heart tissue of the patients as well as blood samples from half of the participants. They “detected tens to thousands of individual microplastic pieces in most tissue samples” and found plastic samples in all of the blood samples.Nine types of plastic were found in five types of heart tissue. The study also found evidence suggesting that some microplastics were inadvertently introduced to the subjects during the surgeries.

READ MORE