Daily Mail:

Rae Dawn reveals she and Mick Jagger had fling in 1977 while he was still married

The actress, now a 58-year-old grandmother, insists the fling was consensual

She accidentally blurted out during podcast that she had sex with Mick Jagger

She was 15 and two years under age of consent at the time, and he was aged 33

As she opened the front door, she instantly recognised the swaggering figure before her with his tousled hair and ‘rock star grin’.

‘You’re cute,’ said legendary Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger – to which she cheekily replied: ‘You’re cuter.’

It was the moment the 33-year-old rock idol met 15-year-old budding actress Rae Dawn Chong, who last night sensationally revealed she and Sir Mick had a two-day fling in 1977 while he was still married to first wife Bianca.