Breitbart:

In an act of what he calls “economic disobedience,” Erik Kiilunen is posting “All Business is Essential” billboards around Michigan to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s shutdown orders.

Billboards will be appearing in Grand Rapids, Detroit, and Howell, and Kiilunen said it’s only the beginning.

“All business is essential, and the government, and state governors, do not have the legal authority to pick and choose who has the right to work and feed their families, and who doesn’t,” he said.

Kiilunen appeared on The Kyle Olson Show and said, “What I want to do with this campaign is 1. Eliminate fear, 2. Educate the public, and 3. Restart the economy.”

He said he doesn’t fear contracting the coronavirus after looking at the data, but something he does fear is “doing this another 2-3 months, taking $5-6 billion out of the state’s economy and saying, ‘okay, now what do we do with 3-4 million unemployed people?’”

