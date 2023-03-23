A Michigan college is coming under fire for hosting five graduation celebrations separated by race, sexuality and gender identity, in addition to the university’s larger commencement ceremony.

Grand Valley State University’s Multicultural Affairs Office lists graduation ceremonies or celebrations for Black students, Asian students, “Latinx” students, Native American students, and “LGBTQIA+” students next month. The university will also have a general commencement ceremony for all students.

The college describes the graduation celebration for “Latino/a/x students” as “an opportunity to come together and acknowledge Laker accomplishments in the spirit and traditions of culture.”

Similarly, the Black Graduation Celebration encourages students to celebrate all “that is representative of Black/African American and African tradition, heritage, culture, and legacy.” The ceremony appears to go back to at least 2016.

