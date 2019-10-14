The Jerusalem Post:

The Rabbi of Temple Emanuel in Grand Rapids, MI got an unwelcome surprise as he pulled up to the synagogue on Sunday morning before Hebrew school classes began.

Rabbi Michael Schadick found antisemitic posters sprayed with an adhesive stuck to the glass doors of the synagogue that face the parking lot. These doors are the ones all the students walk through every week to get to their Sunday school classes.

Edie Landman, the synagogue’s president, said this is the first time, to her knowledge, that any antisemitic crimes have taken place there.

There is never security at the synagogue except during High Holiday, and they don’t plan on adding more security now.

After Schadick saw the posters, he called the police, who are investigating the incident as a hate crime. The Grand Rapids Police said they are familiar with the posters and have seen them before but didn’t share where. The photos were found online but have since been taken down.

The police told the congregants to continue going about their daily lives and to not give in to hate.

The posters had the white supremacy logo in each corner. One had a photo of Adolf Hitler with the words, “Did you forget about me?” sprayed across it, while the other said, “A crusade against semite led subhumans.”