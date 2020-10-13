The Michigan Supreme Court handed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) another legal defeat on Monday when a majority ruled her coronavirus orders are no longer in effect.

On October 2, the Court ruled that the 1945 law Whitmer has been using to justify a “state of emergency” and her lockdown orders was unconstitutional, effectively negating any executive orders related to it.

Whitmer attacked the Court and claimed that her orders remained in effect until October 30.

“(The) Supreme Court ruling, handed down by a narrow majority of Republican justices, is deeply disappointing, and I vehemently disagree with the court’s interpretation of the Michigan Constitution,” she said.

Read more at Breitbart