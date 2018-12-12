BREITBART:

Michigan State University’s student government has passed two resolutions demanding that state and local governments allow non-citizens and minors to vote in elections, adding that minors are “now interested in the political process.”

The first resolution (55-23) argues that non-citizens should be able to vote in elections, because they can be affected by policies while living in Michigan.

“There is estimated population of 48,844, including a 12.68% non-U.S. citizen population,” states resolution 55-23, “Michigan State University has total of 7,266 international students on campus.”

“Eleven local governments around the country allow non-citizens to vote in their local elections, including ten in Maryland and one in California,” continued the resolution, “Current Michigan statute forbids non-citizens from voting in municipal elections.”

MSU’s student government has vowed to “advocate for the state of Michigan to allow for municipalities to allow non-citizens to vote in local elections,” adding that they will work with East Lansing’s local government “to promote the voice and views of non-citizens,” once the “necessary changes” are made to Michigan’s election law.