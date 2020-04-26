Detroit Free Press:

A Michigan senator has apologized for wearing a face mask that appeared to depict the Confederate flag during a Senate vote at the state Capitol on Friday.

Sen. Dale Zorn, R-Ida, previously denied that the face covering — a red mask with blue stripes and white stars — was the Confederate flag, telling WLNS-TV 6 that his wife made the face covering and told him the mask was more similar to the Kentucky or Tennessee flag.

In a statement released Saturday, Zorn said he was sorry for his “choice of pattern” on the face mask.

“I did not intend to offend anyone; however, I realize that I did, and for that I am sorry. Those who know me best know that I do not support the things this pattern represents. My actions were an error in judgment for which there are no excuses and I will learn from this episode,” he said in the statement.

Read more at The Detroit Free Press