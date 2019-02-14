USA TODAY:

A high profile leader of the Wayne County Sheriff’s reserve unit had a secret past: He once served jail time for sexual assault and for years had been listed on Michigan’s sex offender registry, a Free Press investigation has found.

As a deputy chief of a civilian volunteer force, Mark Zarkin carried a gun, wore a badge and donned a police uniform. Zarkin resigned Feb. 4, hours after being interviewed as part of the newspaper’s investigation. Zarkin’s position highlights the stunning lack of oversight of police reserves in Michigan and across the country.

Last fall, the Free Press documented how Michigan lags behind other states in its regulation of reserve officers. Despite gaining the authority more than two years ago to mandate training and background checks, the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards has set no such standards.

During the newspaper’s investigation, and in the months since publication, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has repeatedly refused to release its roster of reserve officers, shielding the identities of more than 300 civilians who carry handguns and help with policing.