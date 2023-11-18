Michigan Professor Replaced After Tirade Against Conservative Students

A Michigan Technological University professor has been relieved of his duties after being caught calling a group of conservative students “childish, stupid, homophobic, dumb, racist twits” for celebrating the anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, according to an email obtained by the student group.

Young America’s Foundation’s (YAF) student activist organization, Young Americans for Freedom, was celebrating the thirty-fourth anniversary of the Berlin Wall coming down on November 9 with their own “wall” displayed on the Michigan Tech campus.

Left-wing vandals angered over the groups’ celebration of freedom spray painted and tore down the display, calling it “hate speech.”

One “socialist sympathizer” even told YAF members to “kill themselves,” the group reported.

Michigan Tech professor Dr. Carl Blair was later caught on an audio recording berating the freedom-loving students.

“For those of you who weren’t aware of it [YAF’s project], good. For those of you who were aware of it, it was childish, stupid, homophobic, dumb, racist twits. That’s the polite version,” Blair told students in the recording, released by YAF on Tuesday.

YAF’s journalistic publication, the New Guard, reached Dr. Blair by phone for comment on Tuesday.

“I stand by my words, and I have nothing else to say to you,” he said before hanging up.

