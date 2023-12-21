Michigan parents sue school district for using male pronouns, different name for daughter: suit

An outraged Michigan couple alleged a school district referred to their autistic teen daughter with a different name and male pronouns without their knowledge or consent.

Dan and Jennifer Mead filed a lawsuit Monday against the Rockford Public School District and its board of education, claiming the district’s policies violated their First and Fourteenth Amendment rights when it didn’t notify and concealed that it was treating their daughter like a male, according to the lawsuit shared by the law firm Alliance Defending Freedom.

The Meads’ daughter, now 14, and listed as G.M. in the court documents, is biologically female but identifies as male.

“Until the fall of 2022, Dan and Jennifer Mead had no reason to suspect the Rockford Public School District would conceal from them important information about the education and health of their daughter,” the lawsuit alleged.

The Meads were first tipped off about the district’s actions after receiving a doctored report from a school neuropsychologist referring to their daughter that included a masculine name.

READ MORE