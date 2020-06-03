NY POST

A shocking video showing a 75-year-old nursing home patient in Michigan being viciously beaten prompted President Trump to express his shock, asking, “Is this even possible to believe? “Can this be real? Where is this nursing home, how is the victim doing?” the president said on Twitter The brutal beatdown took place at the Westwood Nursing Home in Detroit, where a 20-year-old fellow patient was caught on graphic video punching the helpless man in the face dozens of times, according to Detroit’s Fox 2.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST