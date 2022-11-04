Seven months ago, an intrepid PJ Media columnist with wonderful hair opined that the transgender movement would bring down the ultra-commies running the Democrat party.

While the Democrats were attacking white Christians for believing women are women and men are not, they never thought the Muslim community might have a say in all this. They do.

We are less than a week before the midterms, and the Democrats are in panic mode. They didn’t learn from Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s victory last November — don’t mess with people’s kids — and they didn’t see themselves possibly losing Michigan.

Wayne County, Mich., which includes Detroit, has been a fortress for Democrats for decades. Part of that reason is Dearborn, which is home to the largest Muslim population in the U.S. Also, Hamtramck, Mich., a small town almost entirely enveloped by Detroit, is the only majority Muslim town in the U.S. Muslims have also moved into Detroit’s Warrendale neighborhood, which borders Dearborn. There are a lot of Muslim voters, and most of them have voted Democrat in the past.

