Michigan Muslims Rock the Casbah Over Gay Porn in Schools, Jumping En Masse to the GOP

Seven months ago, an intrepid PJ Media columnist with wonderful hair opined that the transgender movement would bring down the ultra-commies running the Democrat party.

While the Democrats were attacking white Christians for believing women are women and men are not, they never thought the Muslim community might have a say in all this. They do.

We are less than a week before the midterms, and the Democrats are in panic mode. They didn’t learn from Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s victory last November — don’t mess with people’s kids — and they didn’t see themselves possibly losing Michigan.

Wayne County, Mich., which includes Detroit, has been a fortress for Democrats for decades. Part of that reason is Dearborn, which is home to the largest Muslim population in the U.S. Also, Hamtramck, Mich., a small town almost entirely enveloped by Detroit, is the only majority Muslim town in the U.S. Muslims have also moved into Detroit’s Warrendale neighborhood, which borders Dearborn. There are a lot of Muslim voters, and most of them have voted Democrat in the past.

