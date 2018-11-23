PJ MEDIA:

Mark Northrup, the mayor of Hudsonville, a small city in western Michigan, told WOOD-TV that he doesn’t want marijuana to be sold in his community, no matter how many voters supported a November ballot proposal to legalize the sale of recreational weed.

“Nothing good is going to come from this,” Northrup said, “and we are drawing a line in the sand.”

Northrup said the Hudsonville City Commission planned to adopt a resolution banning the sale of pot within the city’s limits as soon as the new marijuana law takes effect Dec. 6.

Michigan communities that don’t want to allow retail marijuana sales are required to “opt out” as Hudsonville did.

Cedar Springs, another small western Michigan town, passed a resolution blocking retail pot sales even before the November vote on Proposal 1 that legalized smoking pot and selling it.

At least two other western Michigan cities are expected to do the same.

Jennifer Rigterink, legislative associate at the Michigan Municipal League, said some communities have a problem with Proposal 1 because its language was “clear as mud” — an allegation Proposal 1 backers deny.