NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

Graphic details of the murder of a man named Kevin Bacon have emerged after the alleged murderer reportedly admitted to cannibalism.

Bacon, a 25-year-old hairstylist, met up with accused killer Mark Latunski on Christmas Eve after matching on the LGBTQ dating app Grindr, according to Michigan Live.

When Bacon never showed up at Christmas breakfast, his family called police and, four days later, Bacon’s body was found tied up by his ankles in Latunski’s house.

Latunski, 50, told police that he stabbed Bacon in the back and slit his throat, killing him, then hung him up from the rafters, according to Michigan Live. Then, he told police, he cut off his date’s testicles and ate them.

Emily Latunski, Mark’s ex-wife, petitioned the court in August to suspend his time with their children, citing his diagnoses of “major depression, paranoid schizophrenia and traits of a personality disorder,” according to Michigan Live.