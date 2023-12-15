Michigan imam is seen on video praising jihad and blaming the US for the ‘genocide in Palestine’

A Michigan imam sparked outrage after sharing an incendiary rant on social media calling for Muslims to embrace ‘Jihad’ – and ‘brush off’ anyone who brands their words extremist.

Ahmad Musa Jibril, an Islamic scholar, told supporters a clip shared to X they were falsely following a version of ‘American-Zionist Islam’ that ‘suits the enemies’, and currently ‘there is a holy war in Islam – it is Jihad’.

‘This may be a surprise to many who grew up in the West, especially those who were born or grew up post 9/11, because of the growing number of hypocrites who are spreading the American-Zionist Islam,’ he said.

‘And it has nothing to do with Islam, that version of Islam is and Islam that suits the enemies.’

Jibril’s lecture comes as experts continue to warn over the spread of extremism in the United States, with a CBS investigation finding the US terrorist watchlist has doubled in size in just six years.

