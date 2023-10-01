Michigan high school student caught on camera hurling metal chair at teacher during classroom brawl is charged with felony

A 15-year-old Michigan student has been arrested and charged with felony after she hurled a metal chair at her teacher’s head from across the classroom.

The high school student has been charged with two counts of felony assault from the harrowing incident which took place on Thursday afternoon at the Southwestern Classical Academy in Flint, Michigan.

The teacher was knocked out cold, instantly fell on the floor after two students arguing and one picking up a chair and throwing it at her.

Flint Police Chief Terence Green told ABC12 that when the school resource officer went to break up a fight between two high school juniors, they found the teacher lying on the ground with head injuries.

