Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday extended the state’s stay-at-home order to May 15, while making some revisions to the policy — even as the state’s legislature has scheduled a special session to launch a committee to review her actions in response to the coronavirus crisis. “Data shows that most Michiganders are doing their part by staying home and staying safe. That’s good, but we must keep it up. Social distancing is our best weapon to defeat this enemy,” Whitmer said in a statement. “With new COVID-19 cases leveling off, however, we are lifting some of the restrictions put in place in the previous order.” “I want to be crystal clear: the overarching message today is still the same. We must all do our part by staying home and staying safe as much as possible,” she said, The current order had been scheduled to expire next week, and is now being replaced by one that tightens some restrictions and loosens others. The new order requires, rather than encourages, residents to wear face coverings in enclosed public spaces and says employers must provide coverings to their employees. But landscapers, lawn-service companies and bike repair shops will be allowed to resume operations, as long as they follow social distancing rules. Those selling nonessential supplies can reopen for curbside pickup and delivery.

