Breitbart:

What, doesn’t every state & county do that? In CA they they send one of those every time they tighten the screws a little more. AND ask you to reply that you received the message.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) used the emergency broadcast system again Monday to order residents to wear masks.

Cell phones went off at 4:44 p.m. with an “Emergency Alert.”

From the Governor’s Office: Fight COVID by wearing a mask. Michiganders are REQUIRED by executive order to wear face coverings in public indoor and crowded outdoor spaces. Business must refuse entry or service to those who do not wear a face covering (with limited exceptions). More info: Michigan.gov/MaskUp.

Whitmer has regularly used the system, typically used to issue Amber Alerts for missing children, to reinforce her orders.

In March, the governor took over television stations to issue a “Michigan coronavirus emergency alert broadcast” to communicate the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” shutdown order.

The message was from IPAWSCAP, or Integrated Public Alert Warning System.

In January 2019, Whitmer issued an alert urging, but not requiring, residents to lower their thermostats.

“I’m coming to you now to ask for your help. Due to extremely high demand for natural gas with these record-low temperatures and a facility incident, Consumers Energy has asked that everyone who is able to turn down their thermostats through Friday at noon so we can all get through this with minimal harm,” Whitmer said, WDIV reported.

Read more at Breitbart