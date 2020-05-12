NY POST

Angry Michiganders fired off threatening Facebook posts against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer — some even promoting her assassination — over her statewide stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus crisis, according to a new report. Members of four private Facebook groups, accessed by The Detroit Metro Times this week, encouraged violence and flouting the governor’s social distancing orders. The pages have a combined 400,000 members, according to the report. “We need a good old fashioned lynch mob to storm the Capitol, drag her tyrannical ass out onto the street and string her up as our forefathers would have,” John Campbell Sr. wrote in a group called “People of Michigan vs. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.”

