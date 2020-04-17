The Washington Times

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said abortion is a “life-sustaining” health care procedure that must remain available during the coronavirus pandemic. The Democratic governor spoke about the importance of abortion services during David Axelrod’s “The Axe Files” podcast Wednesday. Mr. Axelrod said, “As we speak, in Texas and a couple of other states, I think Ohio may be another, the state has asked to suspend abortion services as part of this COVID-19 protocol. This is probably gonna go to the Supreme Court. What is your reaction to that? You’re a governor, you have to make these decisions as well, there are other procedures that have been suspended.”

READ MORE AT THE WASHINGTON TIMES