WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

A once-celebrated Michigan Democrat has been charged with six felony counts for allegedly altering absentee ballots during the 2018 midterm elections.

But remember: You are the paranoid conspiracist for thinking voter fraud is real.

Sherikia Hawkins, 38, is accused of using her position as city clerk for the Detroit suburb of Southfield, Michigan, to alter as many as 193 absentee ballots, according to an affidavit highlighted by National Review’s Jack Crowe.

Hawkins, a registered Democrat, was arraigned Monday and charged with forgery of a public record and falsifying returns or records. She has been charged also with several counts of using a computer to commit a crime. Hawkins has been placed on paid administrative leave from her six-figure salary position pending the results of her trial.

“The alleged misconduct was discovered after the Oakland County Clerk’s Office noticed that 193 voter files had been changed to reflect that the voters failed to include a valid signature or return date, when all of the implicated voters had in fact included both items,” Crowe explains. “The county clerk’s office later discovered the original voter files in the trash at the election-division office. The Michigan State Police then launched an investigation that resulted in Hawkins’s arrest.”

The suspended city clerk was released on a $15,000 bond.