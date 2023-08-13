Michigan community leads fightback against Chinese takeover of US agriculture as Beijing-backed companies now own $2bn of American farmland, with more acreage than Bill Gates

A rural community in Michigan has hailed a ‘huge victory’ after a Chinese-owned industrial firm backed out of buying local farmland. Residents of the idyllic Green Charter Township, around 50 miles east of Lake Michigan, say they were ‘bullied’ into accepting the takeover, but refused to do so. Gotion, a company that ‘pledges allegiance’ to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), did, however, complete the purchase of 260 acres of derelict industrial land in the township and 10 acres of disused farmland last week.

It comes as data shows Chinese firms now own more than $2billion worth of US farmland, up from just $162million a decade ago, DailyMail.com can reveal. The CCP has a stake in 383,935 acres of American agricultural land as of December 2021, according to the latest figures released by the US Department of Agriculture.

