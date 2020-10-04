Red State:

History has often been changed by one person standing up against the crowd and just saying ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. We have been blessed to have someone like that during the COVID Executive Order nonsense here in Michigan to stand up and speak his mind and that person is barber Karl Manke. As you may expect, Karl has an opinion on the Supreme Court telling Gov. Whitmer to pound sand with her Executive Overreach.

Just as a refresher, I wrote here yesterday about Whitmer’s response to the court ruling that her Executive Orders since April 30th were illegal… Gov Whitmer Lashes out at Court Overturning Her COVID Executive Orders. Whitmer is not happy about her being told NO and she is threatening to still try to get her way.

Manke wants everything dropped ASAP. From WNEM…

Karl Manke, the Owosso barber at the forefront of controversy over one of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders, is asking for everything to be dropped against him after Friday’s Supreme Court decision. Manke made headlines in the spring after continuing to cut hair at his barber shop against the Governor’s order that closed businesses like his. Manke is facing misdemeanor charges in the Shiawassee County court a for health department violation and executive order violation. He is calling for those charges and any administrative actions to be dropped after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled against Whitmer’s executive orders.

The court ordered that EVERYTHING Gretch issued after April 30th was null and void and thus Karl Manke and all the business owners in this state that have been charged with anything or have had to pay fines should immediately have charges dropped and money repaid.

Read more at Red State