Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is asking state residents to stop telling her staff to shove Sharpie markers up their butts after a state judge threw out a lawsuit by the Trump campaign which sought to halt ballot counts.

“Dear members of the public: Please stop making harassing & threatening calls to my staff,” Nessel wrote.

“They are kind, hardworking public servants just doing their job. Asking them to shove sharpies in uncomfortable places is never appropriate & is a sad commentary on the state of our nation,” she added.

The Trump campaign, as well as the U.S. Senate campaign of GOP businessman and Iraq war veteran John James, have accused Michigan election officials of chicanery after thousands of ballots appeared in the middle of the night early Wednesday following Election Day. Also, the campaigns are outraged that GOP election observers have been allegedly shut out of a ballot counting facility in Detroit after poll workers placed large sheets of cardboard over windows, obscuring the public’s view.

The Sharpie reference is likely tied to allegations of poll irregularities contained in an Arizona lawsuit alleging that ballots marked with the felt-tipped pens were rejected at some voting centers.

In one video posted to social media earlier this week, two women claimed that Sharpie-marked ballots were not being accepted but ballots marked with regular ballpoint pens were at one voting station.

